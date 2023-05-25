Tlwm Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.97. 971,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,903. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.28. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

