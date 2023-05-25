Tlwm Buys 5,322 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. 2,504,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.