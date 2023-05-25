Tlwm Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tlwm lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,129 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,808. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

