Tlwm Has $786,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,669,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

