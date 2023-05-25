Tlwm Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.