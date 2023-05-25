Tlwm Sells 2,914 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tlwm trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

J stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.95. 151,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,478. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

