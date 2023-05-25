Tlwm Sells 33,856 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Tlwm trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

