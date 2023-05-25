Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 4,429,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.