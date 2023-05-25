Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

