Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

