TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 538,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,434. The company has a market cap of $488.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 65.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

