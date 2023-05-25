Traders Purchase Large Volume of KeyCorp Call Options (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 120,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of 512% compared to the average volume of 19,734 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 15,984,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212,340. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.