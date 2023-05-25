Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 88,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 243,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

