Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in May

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

