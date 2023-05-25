Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the April 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 352,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

