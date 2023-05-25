Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.48. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,221 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trio-Tech International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Trio-Tech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

In other news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

