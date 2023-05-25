Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.00. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 266,108 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $28,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.