Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Buys New Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Jupiter Acquisition accounts for about 1.6% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQCU stock remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

