U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.23. 73,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 36,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOAU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.