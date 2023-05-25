UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $14.60. UiPath shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 11,519,273 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UiPath by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

