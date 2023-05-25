UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $14.60. UiPath shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 11,519,273 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UiPath by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

