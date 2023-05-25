Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.12. 1,829,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.91 and a 200 day moving average of $498.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.