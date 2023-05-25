Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.12. 1,829,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.91 and a 200 day moving average of $498.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
