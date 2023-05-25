Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.76

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.76 and traded as high as C$46.89. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.79, with a volume of 840,792 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.