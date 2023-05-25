Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,403,000 after buying an additional 1,202,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.38. 527,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,781. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

