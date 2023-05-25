Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Puneet Bhasin Sells 14,609 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.