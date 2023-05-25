Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 452,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

