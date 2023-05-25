Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of URBN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.