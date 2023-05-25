Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

