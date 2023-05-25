V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 1,356,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,831,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

