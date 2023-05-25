V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

V.F. Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE VFC opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at V.F.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in V.F. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

