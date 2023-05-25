V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 768,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,366. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

