V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. V.F. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.