V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

V.F. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFC opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.