Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 6,992 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $26,919.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,630,095 shares in the company, valued at $60,175,865.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 52,784 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $196,884.32.

On Thursday, March 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 1,925 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $8,662.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 800 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $3,296.00.

LSAK opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSAK shares. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

