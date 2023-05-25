Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Value Exchange International Price Performance

Value Exchange International stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Value Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Get Value Exchange International alerts:

Value Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Value Exchange International, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for the retail industry. The company was founded by Benny Lee on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.