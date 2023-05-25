Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Value Exchange International Price Performance
Value Exchange International stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Value Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Exchange International (VEII)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.