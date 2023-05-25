VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Holdings Raised by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GRNB opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

