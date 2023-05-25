Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 610,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,874. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.