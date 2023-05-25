Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,906,000 after buying an additional 666,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 5,692,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

