Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $405.32

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $405.32 and last traded at $404.28, with a volume of 87462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.97 and a 200 day moving average of $355.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

