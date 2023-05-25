Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VAW opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.70. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

