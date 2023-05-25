Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 263,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

