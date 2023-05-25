Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 612,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.