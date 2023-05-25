Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

