Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,526 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 19,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $924.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

