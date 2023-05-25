Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,547,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.