Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.80. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 104,423 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.