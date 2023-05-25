Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.80. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 104,423 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

