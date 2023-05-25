VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 74.2% in May

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CID traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
