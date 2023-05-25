Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

