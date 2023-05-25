Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 150,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

