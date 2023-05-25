Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 150,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $13.54.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
