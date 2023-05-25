Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

VOSSF stock remained flat at $51.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

