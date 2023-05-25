VRES 1-Day Volume Reaches $788.24 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $788.24 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01411803 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,631.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

